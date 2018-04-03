Vaccine scheme expanded

The Community Care Fund has announced it will expand a cervical cancer vaccination scheme to cover more girls from low-income families.

Starting from today, girls aged nine to 18 from households under the Working Family Allowance Scheme, formerly named the Low-income Working Family Allowance Scheme, can receive the injection for free.

Female students who receive a half grant under the School Textbook Assistance Scheme can also get the shot for $100.

The Free Cervical Cancer Vaccination Pilot Scheme was launched in 2016 to provide free injections for girls who receive Comprehensive Social Security Assistance or full School Textbook Assistance.

As of the end of March, about 12,300 girls have been vaccinated under the scheme.

The Family Planning Association provides the injection at three Youth Health Care Centres in Wan Chai, Mong Kok and Kwai Fong.

