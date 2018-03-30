CE visits Zhuhai

Mrs Lam shakes hands with Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Authority Director Zhu Yongling (second left) after visiting the bridge.

Mrs Lam (second right) meets Mr Guo (right) to discuss further collaboration between Hong Kong and Zhuhai.

Mrs Lam (front row, third right) takes photos with CPC Zhuhai Municipal Committee Secretary Guo Yonghang (front row, second right) and Guangdong Province’s Hong Kong & Macao Affairs Office Director General Liao Jingshan (front row, third left) after visiting the Novotown exhibition hall.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam toured sites in Zhuhai today to conclude her trip to the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Bay Area.

Accompanied by other officials, Mrs Lam visited the Hengqin New Area Exhibition Hall which showcases Hengqin’s vision, overall planning and achievements in the past few years.

She also stopped by Novotown in Hengqin which is invested in and developed by a Hong Kong enterprise. Novotown is an integrated project featuring tourist, entertainment, cultural and creative attractions.

The first phase of the project is expected to start operating early next year and there will be internship opportunities for young people from Hong Kong during its development phase.

Mrs Lam then went to the Hong Kong–Zhuhai–Macao Bridge by car and inspected two artificial islands along the way.

While touring the bridge, she expressed gratitude to staff who manage and construct the project for their untiring efforts.

Mrs Lam said the bridge is set to enhance the flow of people and goods in the bay area and will result in numerous development opportunities for Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macau.

She later met CPC Zhuhai Municipal Committee Secretary Guo Yonghang and attended a lunch hosted by him.

Mrs Lam said Hong Kong and Zhuhai can collaborate in many areas including innovation and technology, cultural tourism, education and medical services.

As the bridge will further connect the two cities, she expressed hope for strengthening connection between the two places as Hong Kong’s young people will find opportunities for development in Zhuhai.