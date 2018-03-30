Independence advocacy violates BL

Any advocacy of Hong Kong independence runs against “one country, two systems” and the Basic Law.

The Government made the statement today in response to media enquiries about recent news reports which carried remarks made by the University of Hong Kong’s Faculty of Law Associate Professor Benny Tai, that Hong Kong could consider becoming an independent state.

Mr Tai was in Taiwan at the time.

The statement said: "The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government is shocked by the remarks made by a university teaching staff member that Hong Kong could consider becoming an independent state, and strongly condemns such remarks."

The Government added any advocacy of Hong Kong independence runs against the overall and long-term interest of Hong Kong society.