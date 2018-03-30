CE starts bay area trip

Chief Executive Carrie Lam (second right) opens the Harmonia College of the Chinese University of Hong Kong, Shenzhen.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam started her two-day trip to the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Bay Area in Shenzhen and Zhongshan today.

She was joined on the visit by Secretary for Innovation & Technology Nicholas Yang, Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung, Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip and Director of the Chief Executive's Office Chan Kwok-ki.

Mrs Lam officiated at the Establishment Ceremony of Harmonia College of the Chinese University of Hong Kong, Shenzhen, and toured the campus.

She said with the forthcoming promulgation and implementation of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Bay Area plan, Hong Kong-Guangdong co-operation is set to enter a new stage, adding she hopes more industries with clear advantages in Hong Kong, including education, will extend their presence in the bay area.

Noting the college has attracted top talent and established a number of world-class innovative research platforms since it was set up in 2014, she said its success is a testament to the boundless scope for bilateral co-operation.

Mrs Lam then met Shenzhen Municipal Committee Secretary Wang Weizhong.

She said both President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang, during the recent annual sessions of the National People's Congress and the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, expressed hope the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Bay Area will be developed as a world-class zone open to the world.

Noting Hong Kong and Shenzhen are close neighbours, Mrs Lam said innovation and technology will be an area highly complementary to both cities as Shenzhen is home to many advanced manufacturing and leading I&T enterprises.

Mrs Lam later toured the Zhongshan National Health Technology Park which houses more than 200 companies, including renowned overseas high-tech enterprises.

The park provides pharmaceutical industries with an excellent environment for innovation and entrepreneurship by integrating research and development, inspection and testing, transformation of achievements, financing and incubation.

Mrs Lam visited a convenience store run with artificial intelligence in the park. The project, jointly developed by Hong Kong and Mainland teams, shows the advantage of the "designed by Hong Kong and manufactured by Zhongshan" model.

In Tsui Hang New District she inspected the construction of the Shenzhen-Zhongshan Link which, when opened in 2024, will greatly shorten travel time between Hong Kong and the west bank of the Pearl River via Shenzhen.

She also visited the Zhongshan Tsui Hang New District Planning Exhibition Centre to learn about the planning of the new district and Zhongshan's infrastructure.

Meeting Zhongshan Municipal Committee Secretary Chen Xudong, Mrs Lam said Zhongshan can play an important role in Hong Kong-Guangdong co-operation.

Noting Hong Kong's edge is in research and development while Zhongshan is an excellent base for transformation of achievements, she said the two cities can co-operate to develop the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Bay Area as a world-class I&T centre.

The Shenzhen-Zhongshan Link, which is under construction, will complement other infrastructure projects, such as the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge, facilitating the flow of people and goods in the area.

While Hong Kong hopes to develop industries such as medical services and education in the bay area, Zhongshan's vibrant development in the healthcare industry presents an opportunity for co-operation between the two places to attract more overseas talent to develop in it, she added.