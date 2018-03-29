Edward Yau concludes Beijing trip

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau (right) meets Director General of the State Post Bureau Ma Junsheng in Beijing.

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau concluded his two-day visit to Beijing today.

He met Deputy Secretary General and Director General of the National Development & Reform Commission's International Co-operation Department Su Wei.

They discussed mutual co-operation under the arrangement for advancing Hong Kong's full participation in and contribution to the Belt & Road Initiative.

Mr Yau thanked the commission for supporting Hong Kong's work in taking forward the Belt & Road Initiative, noting the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government will implement policies and measures to seize the opportunities arising from the initiative.

He then met Hong Kong & Macao Affairs Office Deputy Director Huang Liuzhuan and thanked the office for helping the HKSAR Government hold the Belt & Road Initiative Seminar in Beijing last month.

Mr Yau and Postmaster General Gordon Leung also met Director General of the State Post Bureau Ma Junsheng and President of the China Post Group Li Guohua.

Noting Hong Kong is well placed to complement the nation's development strategies through the close linkage of its airport and ports with the world, Mr Yau said the city has much room for e-commerce collaboration with the Mainland.