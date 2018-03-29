Space Museum to reopen

April 1, 2018
The Space Museum's exhibition halls will reopen on April 25 following a major facelift.

 

The Hall of the Cosmos and Hall of Space Exploration, which span a total area of 1,600 sq m, contain 100 new exhibits.

 

The venues can take up to 400 visitors at a time with about 70% of the new displays incorporating an interactive design.

 

Space Museum Curator Robert Leung said the Shenzhou Re-entry Capsule exhibit gives visitors a chance to take 3D photos inside the capsule model.

 

In the Disorientation in Space display, museum-goers can explore an upside down virtual space station to experience how it feels to be in a weightless environment.

 

To provide guests with an optimal experience, there will be designated time slots with a cap on the number of people admitted to the halls per session.

 

The museum expects to attract 900,000 visitors annually after the exhibition halls reopen.

 

The 20-year-old hemispherical projection dome in the Stanley Ho Space Theatre will also be revamped.

 

The museum plans to upgrade the dome's screen and OMNIMAX projector system in 2019.

