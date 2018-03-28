FS visits Wan Chai

Mr Chan visits the Po Leung Kuk to learn about its residential childcare services.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan today met ethnic minority students and children receiving residential care services in Wan Chai.

He spoke with youngsters at Li Sing Tai Hang School, a government-aided primary school which has admitted non-Chinese speaking students since 2003.

It has a tailor-made Chinese curriculum to help students learn the language efficiently and in an enjoyable way.

Mr Chan said the Government strives to encourage and facilitate the integration of Hong Kong's 250,000 ethnic minorities into society, adding the Budget has earmarked $500 million to boost support for them.

He then visited Po Leung Kuk to review its residential childcare services. He said the Budget has allocated $220 million to strengthen care for children and disadvantaged youths.

Mr Chan later met Wan Chai District Councillors.