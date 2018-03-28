New youth commission formed

The Youth Development Commission was established today to oversee the formulation and implementation of youth-related policies.

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung will chair the body, which will have 34 non-official members and eight ex-officio members. Lau Ming-wai will serve as its vice-chairman.

Mr Cheung said: "Youth development is one of the priority policy areas of the current-term Government. I am confident the Youth Development Commission would provide valuable advice to the Government on different issues of concern to young people and reflect their views in full."

More than half of the non-official members are aged 35 or below.

In her maiden Policy Address, Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced the formation of the commission to enhance policy co-ordination within the Government.

The commission will focus on the issues of youth education, career pursuit and home ownership, as well as the participation of young people in politics and their engagement in public policy discussion.

The Commission on Youth will be incorporated into the Youth Development Commission.

It will hold its first meeting in April and members will serve for two years.

