Hopping for a better future

Yuyu Lam adopted her rabbit Milky from the society six years ago and has been volunteering there since.

People wanting to adopt a rabbit from the society will need to volunteer at the centre to learn how to clean cages and receive basic care training.

Rabbits should be groomed every three to five days to ensure they are clean and do not ingest too much of their fur.

Hong Kong Rabbit Society Committee member Yvonne Tung says bunny owners must be committed to raising their pets as they typically live up to 10 years.

Three-and-a-half-year-old bunny Rebirth, who is now healthy and ready for adoption, was on the brink of death when his owner abandoned him at the Hong Kong Rabbit Society a year ago.

Rabbits are iconic animals symbolising Easter with their endearing appearance.

Some people may be tempted to buy a bunny for their loved ones to celebrate the holiday.

However, after handling many abandoned pet cases, the Hong Kong Rabbit Society is urging potential bunny owners to understand that caring for one is a lifelong commitment.

Second chances

Rebirth is an energetic three-and-a-half-year-old rabbit with distinctive red eyes and white fur.

He is living happily at the Hong Kong Rabbit Society, but he was not always so lucky.

Rebirth was brought to the society by a middle-aged man a year ago.

Hong Kong Rabbit Society Committee member Yvonne Tung remembered the bunny was on the brink of death.

"We had never received a rabbit that was so close to death. When he got here, he couldn't even open his eyes."

Ms Tung asked the owner to take him to the vet first because it takes the society time to go through the process of receiving a rabbit. But the man said he did not want to see Rebirth dying at his home and he did not have money for the medical fees.

After a thorough check-up, a vet found Rebirth was malnourished, dehydrated and his muscles had wasted away.

He had been severely neglected and would have died if not for the tender loving care he received at the organisation.

After surviving the ordeal, the rehabilitated young rabbit is now waiting for someone to adopt him.

Bunny basics

The society shelters abandoned rabbits and is currently home to 74, which were dumped for various reasons.

Ms Tung said many people do not know how to properly take care of bunnies or expect them to live for so long.

"Raising a rabbit is a commitment of eight to 10 years. Please consider your home environment, your personal situation and any future plans before getting a rabbit."

The rabbits at the society are all waiting for someone who can spend enough quality time with them, love them, and give them a forever home.

"There are a lot of misunderstandings about raising rabbits.

"People keep giving carrots to them or do not give them water. Some owners bathe the rabbits. Others grab them by their ears. These are all incorrect ways to treat rabbits."

Ms Tung explained hay should be the main staple for the pets and they can eat some fresh vegetables. Too many carrots can cause stomach problems as bunnies have very sensitive digestive systems.

Like cats, rabbits clean themselves. Giving them a bath can be extremely traumatic and they can go into shock or even die. They need to be groomed every three to five days to make sure they are clean and do not ingest too much of their fur.

Rabbit re-education

Yuyu Lam adopted her bunny Milky from the society six years ago and has been volunteering there ever since.

She has discovered numerous shops selling rabbits and many bunny owners do not know how to raise them properly.

"Grabbing their ears hurts them as they contain many nerves. A healthy diet is also very important.

"They cannot eat too much sweet and starchy food. If they are fed the wrong food, they can die within a year."

As a volunteer tutor for the organisation, Ms Lam provides bunny care training to those looking to welcome a bushy-tailed friend into their family.

Those wanting to adopt a rabbit from the society will need to first volunteer at the centre.

To prepare them to become owners, they will clean cages and receive basic care training to make sure they will not abandon their pet.

"I hope every owner will take care of their pet for their whole life and won't abandon them. Rabbits have emotions. They will feel sad if they know their owner has dumped them."

It never crossed her mind to ever abandon Milky, even when Ms Lam became pregnant. Her child is now four months old.

She said even with a baby, it is fine to have pets as long as you keep the home environment clean and exercise proper pet care.

Ms Lam also thinks it is beneficial for children to have a pet in the house as it teaches them to be caring and loving.

Adoption option

The Hong Kong Rabbit Society is one of the the Agriculture, Fisheries & Conservation Department’s Rehome Scheme partners. Last year the department received 24 abandoned or stray rabbits. Nineteen of them have been referred to partner organisations through the scheme for adoption.

To learn more about the Rehome Scheme visit the department's website or call the hotline at 1823.