Needy families to be helped

Chief Executive Carrie Lam says the Government is willing to develop more transitional housing and enhance the Working Family Allowance Scheme to improve the living conditions of families in sub-divided flats.

Speaking during the Chief Executive's Question Time session at the Legislative Council today, she said the Government has tried its best to solve housing problems.

For the medium and long term it will increase land supply, while for the short term the Government will try every means to develop more transitional housing.

Mrs Lam noted some transitional flats are coming up for needy families to rent.

Meanwhile, the allowance scheme will be in the form of a cash subsidy, she added.

On calls to provide a rent allowance directly, Mrs Lam said it might benefit owners more than tenants.

On suggestions to impose rent controls, she said the move might reduce the number flats available for lease, which will not relieve the supply problem.