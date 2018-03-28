TSA drilling to be monitored

The Education Bureau will monitor any drilling taking place after the Primary 3 Territory-wide System Assessment is relaunched.

Speaking during the Chief Executive's Question Time session at the Legislative Council today, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said the majority of people agree with the new "no student names, no school names, no collection of reports and selection of participants by sampling" arrangement.

The Education Bureau will not obtain reports from individual schools, Mrs Lam said, to assuage worries over drilling by allowing schools to choose whether or not to participate in the test.

She added the arrangement will help schools improve their teaching and learning, and is not to make comparisons between them.

Mrs Lam also said the Government is concerned about the problem of over-drilling and the Education Bureau will closely monitor the situation.