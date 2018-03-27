Works to improve flood safety

East Kowloon residents will be better protected from flooding when improvement works on a section of the Kai Tak River are completed next month.

The 2.4km river is one of the area's major drainage channels. Due to urbanisation, in extreme weather its drainage capacity cannot meet the standard required.

The Drainage Services Department started the improvement works in 2011.

The works cover sections in Wong Tai Sin and San Po Kong, and will increase the river's drainage capacity.

Director of Drainage Services Edwin Tong said this will enhance flood protection along the whole river.

"The construction point of the whole Kai Tai River is at the junction near Shatin Pass Road and Tai Shing Street.

"In that area we have built a new box culvert which extended the width of the river from 11 metres to 17 metres.

"So with (the) completion of that work in April, the flood protection capacity in that area (will) be increased by 100% to 150%, which means a lot to the flood protection level of the whole river."

The department has also conducted landscaping works to make Kai Tak River an urban green corridor for public enjoyment.

