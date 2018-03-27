Policy office recruits over 20 people

The Policy Innovation & Co-ordination Office has recruited more than 20 young people.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam made the statement ahead of the weekly Executive Council meeting today, saying 90% of the recruits are aged below 35.

She said the office will be established on April 1 with the approval of the Legislative Council Finance Committee.

The office will provide young people with more opportunities to participate in politics.

Recruits will be employed as non-civil servants to provide assistance in policy research, innovation and co-ordination.

Mrs Lam said the Government received more than 2,200 applications for the office, adding two recruitment committees were set up to screen candidates.