CE to visit bay area

Chief Executive Carrie Lam will visit the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Bay Area cities of Shenzhen, Zhongshan and Zhuhai on March 29 and 30.

Speaking to the media before today's Executive Council meeting, she said the trip will help the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government prepare for the upcoming release of the bay area development plan.

She added Legislative Councillors will tour the bay area in April. So far 36 lawmakers have enrolled.

During her stay, Mrs Lam will officiate at the inauguration ceremony of Harmonia College of the Chinese University of Hong Kong, Shenzhen, as well as tour the Zhongshan National Health Technology Park, Tsui Hang New District and Zhuhai's Hengqin New Area.

She will also meet leaders of the Shenzhen, Zhongshan and Zhuhai municipal governments.

Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip, Director of the Chief Executive's Office Chan Kwok-ki, Secretary for Innovation & Technology Nicholas Yang, Secretary for Transport & Housing Frank Chan and Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung will join various parts of the visit.

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung will be Acting Chief Executive during Mrs Lam's absence.