I&T chief inspects lamppost plan

Mr Yang (left) tours the Hong Kong Observatory’s Central Forecasting Office to learn about its weather forecasting operations.

Secretary for Innovation & Technology Nicholas Yang visited Yau Tsim Mong today to inspect a proposed road section for smart lamppost installations and tour the Hong Kong Observatory Headquarters.

Mr Yang first made a site inspection along Nathan Road and was briefed by officers from the Office of the Government Chief Information Officer on factors to be considered for the Multi-functional Smart Lampposts pilot scheme.

The other two proposed road sections are located on Canton Road and Salisbury Road in Tsim Sha Tsui. The exact locations are subject to technical assessments and consultations with District Councils.

He then visited the observatory’s headquarters. Its Director Shun Chi-ming introduced the microclimate stations and the observatory’s innovation and technology applications to enhance services and communication with the public.

Mr Yang later met District Councillors to discuss the smart lampposts pilot scheme and listen to their views on innovation and technology development.