CS visits Tsuen Wan

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung visited Tsuen Wan today to tour a soon-to-be-opened sports centre and a market which will close this month.

At the Tsuen Wan Sports Centre, Mr Cheung toured the main arena, children playroom, outdoor climbing site and fitness room.

The centre’s construction floor area is about 12,000 sq m. It contains a 1,900-seat main arena with a doping control room and other ancillary facilities that enable it to host major sports events that most local indoor sports centres cannot accommodate.

Mr Cheung then went to Tsuen Wan Town Hall where he was briefed on redevelopments of the district’s Magistrates’ Courts and Princess Alexandra Community Centre.

He also visited the Tsuen King Circuit Market to learn about the building's possible future use after the market closes this month.

Wrapping up his visit, Mr Cheung met District Councillors to listen to their views on community issues.