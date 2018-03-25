CE meets Japanese foreign minister

Chief Executive Carrie Lam met Japanese Minister for Foreign Affairs Taro Kono at Government House today.

Mr Kono is the first Japanese foreign minister to visit Hong Kong since its return to the motherland.

Noting she has been striving to strengthen Hong Kong's ties with other economies, Mrs Lam said she hopes exchanges with Japan in trade, business, tourism, culture, creative industries, Gerontech and people-to-people bonds will grow.

She hopes both sides continue co-operation to advance tourism, noting Hong Kong arrivals in Japan reached 2.2 million last year while Japanese visitors to the city grew more than 10%.

Emphasising Hong Kong's commitment to regional trade and economic co-operation, she said the city is interested in participating in the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership following its signing of a free trade agreement with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

Mrs Lam said she believes Japan will support Hong Kong's participation in the partnership agreement to benefit all participating parties.

Noting she has been monitoring food imports from Japan, including the ban on food from five prefectures there, she said it is incumbent upon the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government to safeguard public health and put effective measures in place to ensure food safety.

Under this premise, the Food & Health Bureau will maintain communication with Japanese authorities to review the latest situation and adopt appropriate measures in relation to the import ban.

She added Hong Kong is taking part in the Belt & Road Initiative and is encouraging state-owned enterprises to make use of Hong Kong's finance, insurance, construction and legal services to explore Belt & Road markets.

She encouraged Japanese enterprises to leverage on these Hong Kong's professional services to seize together the tremendous business opportunities brought by the Belt & Road Initiative.

On the UN Security Council's North Korean sanctions, Mrs Lam said Hong Kong strictly implements sanction measures.

Hong Kong will stay vigilant about activities that may violate the sanctions and its law enforcement agencies will seriously follow up on suspected cases of violation, she added.