Cash handout easy to collect

The new caring and sharing scheme will adopt an easy application procedure so eligible citizens can collect their $4,000 handout.

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung made the comment today when asked by the media how the Government will distribute the cash handout under the scheme.

He said the scheme's application procedure will be announced as soon as preparatory work is completed, noting information will be uploaded to the Internet for public access.

A telephone hotline will also be set up, he added.