CE chairs poverty summit

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung (centre) reports on the the Commission on Poverty’s work, with the chairpersons of its task forces, including Secretary for Labour & Welfare and Community Care Fund Task Force Chairperson Dr Law Chi-kwong (second left).

Chief Executive Carrie Lam chaired the Commission on Poverty Summit 2018 today.

Four-hundred guests attended the summit, comprising members of the commission and its four task forces, representatives from the political, business and academic sectors, think tanks, non-governmental organisations and concern groups.

Mrs Lam said resolving the housing problem is an important part of poverty alleviation, noting increasing land supply is the prerequisite to resolving the issue in the long run.

She encouraged people caring about poverty alleviation to participate in the upcoming public engagement on land supply.

She added the Government will act as "facilitator" and work to increase the supply of transitional housing to help families on the waiting list for public rental flats and the inadequately housed.

Secretary for Transport & Housing Frank Chan took part in a panel discussion with representatives of the Community Chest and organisations running social housing projects.

Three families benefiting from the projects and a landlord also shared their feelings at the discussion.

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung and the chairpersons of the commission's four task forces then reviewed the body's achievements in the past year.

These included advising on enhancement measures for the Low-income Working Family Allowance, to be renamed as Working Family Allowance on April 1, and the Old Age Living Allowance.

Also discussed was the establishment of a steering committee to be chaired by the Chief Secretary to strengthen support for ethnic minorities, filling the gaps of assistance programmes through the Community Care Fund and promoting social innovation through the Social Innovation & Entrepreneurship Development Fund.

In the second half of the summit Mrs Lam and Mr Cheung, together with Secretary for Labour & Welfare Dr Law Chi-kwong, Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan, Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung, Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah and the task force chairpersons, discussed the policies, measures and directions for poverty alleviation.

The Commission on Poverty Progress Report 2018, and publications on the "Future Stars" Programme, the "Life Buddies" Mentoring Scheme, the Community Care Fund and the Social Innovation & Entrepreneurship Development Fund have been uploaded to the Internet.