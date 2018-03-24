Anthem law to sanction willful insults

The future National Anthem Law will have provisions to sanction any act that openly and willfully insults the anthem, Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip says.

Speaking to reporters after attending a radio programme today, Mr Nip said law enforcement agencies will take action if there is sufficient evidence to take a case to court.

The court will then examine the evidence to see if it is proved beyond reasonable doubt an offence has been committed.

Offenders will be liable to the penalties set out in the law.

"Our purpose is not to penalise anybody. Actually, we still think that education and people respecting the national anthem are very important.

"But if there is anybody who openly and willfully insults the national anthem, then there will be sanction provisions in the national anthem law."