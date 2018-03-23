Patrick Nip visits Kwun Tong

Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip (fifth left) samples snacks made during a culinary class at a social service centre operated by the Windshield Charitable Foundation.

Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip visited two charitable organisations in Kwun Tong today to learn more about social services in the district.

He also took the opportunity to return to Ping Shek Housing Estate, where he formerly lived, to meet some former neighbours and chat with them.

Mr Nip visited a social service centre in an estate operated by the Windshield Charitable Foundation, which aids the underprivileged.

It offers services to new arrivals and their families to help them integrate into the community.

He then visited Buddhist Chi King Primary School and met students in the 333 Learning Companion Leadership Program, which provides after-school tutorial classes and professional support services for children from grassroots families.

Mr Nip encouraged them to devote themselves to their studies and help out fellow students.

He wrapped up his visit by meeting District Councillors to discuss community issues.