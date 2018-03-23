New scheme meets people’s wishes

Chief Executive Carrie Lam said the new sharing and caring scheme can meet the wishes of the Hong Kong people.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan today announced a new programme giving $4,000 to those not covered by the caring and sharing initiatives announced in his 2018-19 Budget.

Speaking to reporters, Mrs Lam said the Government was not bowing to pressure.

“Apart from announcing relief measures in terms of tax rebates as well as rates relief, and also giving extra months of subsidies to social security recipients, (Mr Chan) was fully aware that there are still certain sections in the community who may not benefit from all these measures.

“He did say very explicitly in his Budget Speech that he would invite the Community Care Fund to devise a scheme to help, not to help actually, to share with the other sections in society, the economic benefits and the very strong public finances that Hong Kong now has.”

Mrs Lam said the Government discussed the issue extensively with legislators in the past few weeks.

“They want this care and share scheme to be designed in a very comprehensive way with a view to meeting the wishes of hopefully everyone in society.

“I am pretty confident that this programme will now meet the wishes of the Hong Kong people.”