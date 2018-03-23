CS backs new caring plan

Public views were taken into consideration when formulating the new caring and sharing scheme.

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung made the statement after Financial Secretary Paul Chan announced the scheme today, where eligible residents can receive $4,000.

Mr Cheung said the community and political parties have expressed their views on how to use the surplus to share the fruits of economic success with Hong Kong people.

He said the Government introduced the plan after thoughtful consideration, adding the Working Family Allowance Office is well suited to handle scheme applications.

The office has been commissioned to implement the plan.

Mr Cheung also said the Labour & Welfare Bureau will study the scheme’s cost and report to the Legislative Council.