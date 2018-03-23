CE takes a ride on XRL

Chief Executive Carrie Lam (right) takes a ride along the Hong Kong Section of the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link from Shek Kong depot to West Kowloon Station.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam took a ride today along the Hong Kong Section of the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link from Shek Kong depot to West Kowloon Station.

Commenting the carriage was comfortable and spacious, she said the high speed rail offers Hong Kong people a new way to quickly and conveniently commute to Shenzhen, Guangzhou and other major Mainland cities.

In about eight minutes, the train arrived at West Kowloon Station where Mrs Lam toured the venue.

She said the link is 99% complete and getting the green light from the Legislative Council on the co-location arrangement is the last step needed for the link to be commissioned in September.

Mrs Lam said she hopes lawmakers will approve the arrangement at West Kowloon Station as soon as possible to meet the wishes of the community.

The fleet of nine Hong Kong-owned trains has been named Vibrant Express following a contest which attracted more than 16,000 entries.