Up to 8 typhoons forecast

The Hong Kong Observatory predicts five to eight tropical cyclones will affect the city this year, with typhoon season expected to arrive earlier than usual.

Hong Kong Observatory Director Shun Chi-ming made the statement during a media briefing on the observatory's latest developments and its outlook for weather conditions in 2018.

He said: “We consider a series of factors including whether or not La Nina will be established, the climate prediction model, what it will tell us, and also (consider) some other objective indicators.

“Our conclusion is that we expect this year, we will have (a) normal or (an) above normal number of tropical cyclones, which may come within 500 kilometres of Hong Kong, which means maybe also on the high side, and also the start of the typhoon season may be a little bit earlier, which means June or before.”

Reviewing last year's weather, Mr Shun said Hong Kong was warmer than usual, with an annual mean temperature of 23.9 degrees, on par with 2002 as the third warmest year since records began in 1884.

He said climate change is a major cause for concern.

The observatory is also launching social media platforms, such as Facebook and Instagram.

Mr Shun said utilising social media can promote observatory services, publicise disaster prevention awareness, and boost public engagement.