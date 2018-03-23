Work on anthem bill starts

Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip told legislators today the Government has commenced work on the local legislation to implement the National Anthem Law.

Attending the Legislative Council Panel on Constitutional Affairs meeting, he said the Government plans to submit the bill to LegCo before its summer recess.

Mr Nip said the local legislation will maintain the intent of the National Anthem Law, fully reflect its spirit and preserve the dignity of the national anthem so that citizens would respect it.

He added the process will take into account Hong Kong’s actual circumstances and its common law system.

People do not need to worry about committing an offence if they respect the song, Mr Nip said.

He emphasised Hong Kong has the responsibility to incorporate the National Anthem Law through local legislation, adding now is the time to discuss how to implement it.