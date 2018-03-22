Edward Yau meets Vietnamese PM

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau met Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc in Hanoi today.

They discussed trade collaboration, implementation of the Hong Kong-Association of Southeast Asian Nations Free Trade Agreement and other issues.

Mr Yau said Hong Kong looks forward to establishing closer ties with Vietnam on all fronts.

He said Hong Kong is a key link in the Belt & Road Initiative, capable of contributing to infrastructure investment and financing, and providing the professional and legal services needed to connect the many Belt & Road countries and regions, including Vietnam.

Mr Yau also met Binh Duong Province Vice Governor Tran Thanh Liem in Ho Chi Minh City.