Joshua Law visits Wong Tai Sin

Secretary for the Civil Service Joshua Law (second left) learns about activities for elderly residents at the Ho Fu Neighbourhood Centre for Senior Citizens.

Secretary for the Civil Service Joshua Law visited Wong Tai Sin today to tour an elderly services centre and a volunteer organisation.

Mr Law visited the Ho Fu Neighbourhood Centre for Senior Citizens to learn about its facilities and services and was introduced to the centre's wide variety of activities to enrich resident's lives.

He then stopped by VolTra, a charitable organisation dedicated to promoting local and international youth volunteer services to help youngsters develop a sense of belonging and self-recognition.

Mr Law met staff and young volunteers who shared their experiences at the organisation.

He wrapped up his visit by meeting district councillors to discuss community issues.