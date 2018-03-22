KS Wong inspects green buildings
Secretary for the Environment KS Wong today visited the Technological & Higher Education Institute of Hong Kong during a visit to Eastern District.
The institute's campus boasts an environmentally-friendly design that won the Green Building Council's Green Building Award.
Its design helps to reduce heat, and a vertical garden along with a large variety of plants around the campus creates a liveable environment.
Mr Wong also visited Wah Ha Estate which was converted into public housing from the historic Chai Wan Factory Estate.
It incorporates a variety of environmentally-friendly features while conserving the historic characteristics of the building and has received a number of design awards.
Mr Wong said the Government is dedicated to promoting green buildings and energy saving. This year's Budget proposed that capital expenditure on renewable energy and energy-efficient building installations be fully deducted in the first year of purchase.