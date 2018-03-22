Garden contest winners announced

Sha Tin District’s garden, titled Sweet Appeal, has won the Western Style Garden plot award.

Islands District’s garden, titled Nature that Smiles, has won the Oriental Style Garden award.

Islands and Sha Tin districts have won the Oriental Style Garden and Western Style Garden plot competitions at the Hong Kong Flower Show.

The Leisure & Cultural Services Department announced the results today.

Islands District's garden, titled Nature that Smiles, is of Thai style, blending nature into everyday living.

It features tropical and aquatic plants to create a relaxing and enjoyable ambience for visitors.

Sha Tin's garden, titled Sweet Appeal, was modelled after the French confectionary petits fours, featuring plush dark green plants on four sides to form a "box" that contains eight "desserts" decorated mainly with flowers.

The entries are on display at the Flower Show in Victoria Park until March 25.

