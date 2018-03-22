Number of smokers drops

A Census & Statistics Department survey has found about 615,000 people smoke cigarettes daily, representing 10% of Hong Kong residents aged 15 and over.

The survey was conducted from June to September last year.

Publishing the results of the Thematic Household Survey Report No.64 today, the department said the corresponding percentage was 10.5% in 2015 when a similar survey was conducted.

On average, daily cigarette smokers consumed about 12 cigarettes a day, slightly less than 13 in 2015.

The report also covers personal computer and Internet usage.

Results showed the number of people aged 10 and above who know how to use a PC was 84% in 2017, slightly up from 83.3% the previous year. There was also a rise for those aged 55 to 64 and 65 and over.

About 5.7 million people aged 10 and above owned a smartphone last year, 200,000 more compared to 2016.

