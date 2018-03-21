Outreach vaccination plan to start

The Centre for Health Protection is preparing for the launch of the School Outreach Vaccination Pilot Programme in 2018-19.

The centre's Scientific Committee on Vaccine Preventable Diseases was briefed on the programme today.

It is proposed the Government provides free outreach influenza vaccination services to primary schools to increase seasonal influenza vaccination uptake in the 2018-19 school year.

The centre has held briefing sessions for primary schools on the pilot programme. They have also been invited to express their interest in participating in it.

Meanwhile, members noted local influenza activity has been decreasing in recent weeks and is approaching the baseline level.

Reviewing the 2017-18 winter influenza season, members noted the predominating virus of this winter was influenza B.

The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for seasonal influenza viruses peaked at 27.21% in the week ending February 17 and fell to 13.23% in the week ending March 17.

The number of institutional influenza-like illness outbreaks peaked at 115 cases, affecting 706 people, in the week ending February 3 and dropped to 30 cases, involving 144 people, in the week ending March 17.