Subsidised flat applications to open

Models of the new batch of Home Ownership Scheme flats will be displayed at the Housing Authority’s Customer Service Centre.

Applications for purchasing Home Ownership Scheme flats in Cheung Sha Wan, Kai Tak and Tung Chung will be accepted from March 29 to April 11, the Housing Authority announced today.

A total of 4,431 flats will be offered at Hoi Lok Court in Cheung Sha Wan, Kai Long Court in Kai Tak and Yu Tai Court in Tung Chung.

Applications for the White Form Secondary Market Scheme 2018 will also start on March 29.

Sales booklets, application forms and application guides will be available at the authority's Customer Service Centre in Lok Fu from tomorrow.

Project information, building models and flat walkthrough videos will be displayed at the centre from 8am to 7pm from tomorrow until April 11.

The authority said both schemes adopt the same set of eligibility criteria. Applicants can choose one or both of the schemes by making separate applications.

Separate balloting exercises will be held in June.

Click here for details.