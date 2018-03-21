LegCo should prioritise urgent issues

Chief Executive Carrie Lam has called on legislators to pass as many public works projects as they can before the Legislative Council's summer recess.

Speaking to the media today, Mrs Lam said she will meet legislators tomorrow to suggest they prioritise discussions on urgent livelihood issues, including hospital redevelopment projects.

Projects on education, arts and culture, sports and infrastructure have yet to be vetted at LegCo, and Mrs Lam hopes legislators expedite discussions on these issues.