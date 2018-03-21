CE welcomes senior women judges

Chief Executive Carrie Lam has welcomed the first women judges of the Court of Final Appeal.

She told reporters today she has accepted the advice of the Judicial Officers Recommendation Commission on the appointments of four judges.

They include Baroness Brenda Hale of Richmond and Beverley McLachlin who will become non-permanent judges from other common law jurisdictions of the Court of Final Appeal.

Mrs Lam said their appointment, once endorsed by the Legislative Council, will be a historic moment in Hong Kong.

On the establishment of the Chief Executive's Council of Advisers on Innovation & Strategic Development, Mrs Lam said most of the members have extensive connections and international experience to help her promote Hong Kong.

The Government announced the establishment of the advisory body today, which will advise the Chief Executive on Hong Kong's development and strategies for driving innovation.

Its first meeting will be held next week.