HK, UK to boost trade ties

The Commerce & Economic Development Bureau and the UK Department for International Trade issued a joint statement today on closer collaboration on trade and economic matters.

The statement covers global free trade, innovation, creative industries, the Belt & Road Initiative and other areas.

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau said Hong Kong and the UK enjoy strong economic and trade relations.

"We are pleased to issue this joint statement with the UK today to signify our commitment to creating a more prosperous partnership to benefit Hong Kong and UK businesses and people.

"The joint statement has also set out some initial measures identified by the two governments. We will continue to explore other initiatives over the next 18 months."

British Secretary of State for International Trade Liam Fox said: "We want to further deepen our trade collaboration and work together as champions of global trade. This joint statement is an example of our shared intention to continue to move forward together."

