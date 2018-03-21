Dental care policy explained

The Government is adopting a preventive approach in providing dental care.

Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan told legislators today the Government is focusing resources on promotion, education and prevention efforts to prevent dental diseases.

She was responding to legislators' enquiries about the Government's measures to improve dental services in line with the development of primary healthcare services, a major Policy Address initiative.

Prof Chan said the Government wants to raise public awareness on oral hygiene and encourage good oral health habits.

The Department of Health has been implementing promotion programmes targeted at different age groups and spreading oral health information through different channels.

She said apart from publicity, education, promotion and prevention, the Government must prioritise the allocation of limited public resources.

At present, government resources are mainly used to provide emergency dental services for the public and special oral care services.

While curative services are mainly provided by the private sector and non-governmental organisations, the Government has launched various programmes to take care of people in special need, Prof Chan added.