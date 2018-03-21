24hr cargo clearance needed

There should be at least one boundary control point offering round-the-clock cargo clearance to meet demand.

Secretary for Transport & Housing Frank Chan told the Legislative Council today Shenzhen authorities have studied the feasibility of rationalising the various boundary crossings for cargo clearance.

He said the Shenzhen side proposes to stop cargo clearance at Lok Ma Chau, Man Kam To and Sha Tau Kok boundary control points, and divert freight traffic to the soon-to-be-commissioned Liantang-Heung Yuen Wai Boundary Control Point in the east and the Shenzhen Bay Boundary Control Point in the west.

Noting only the Lok Ma Chau Boundary Control Point operates 24 hours, Mr Chan said the freight trade wants round-the-clock clearance at another control point if the service at Lok Ma Chau ceases.

"We agree there should be at least one boundary control point offering round-the-clock cargo clearance service to meet the operational needs of the cross-boundary freight sector.

"We have relayed the views to the Shenzhen side and have been proactively pursuing the arrangement."

Mr Chan said as Shenzhen is still formulating its proposal and implementation details, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government will update and consult the local transportation and logistics sectors when more information is available.