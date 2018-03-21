Development advisers appointed

The Chief Executive's Council of Advisers on Innovation & Strategic Development was established today, comprising 36 non-official members and four ex-officio members.

The high-level body will advise the Chief Executive on Hong Kong's development and strategies for driving innovation.

Members will serve until June 30, 2020.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced forming the council in her inaugural Policy Address in 2017, to enhance Hong Kong's competitive edge amid keen global competition.

The advisory body will replace the Economic Development Commission and the Commission on Strategic Development.

Mrs Lam welcomed the new advisers, adding she looks forward to working closely with them.

"I am most grateful that so many community leaders, who have busy schedules of their own, have agreed to serve on the council. This commitment reflects their passion for and confidence in Hong Kong."

She also thanked all members of the Economic Development Commission for their contributions.

Click here for the council's full membership.