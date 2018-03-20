Edward Yau woos Cambodian businesses

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau speaks at the Hong Kong: Your Partner in Exploring New Business Opportunities luncheon in Phnom Penh.

Cambodia can partner with Hong Kong to explore new business opportunities.

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau made the comment at a business luncheon in Phnom Penh today.

He said the relationship between Hong Kong and Cambodia can be strengthened through trade, investment, business ventures and cultural exchange.

He added Hong Kong offers the most accessible, safe and secure gateway into the Mainland.

"There is one single and simple advantage - the 'one country, two systems' principle that Hong Kong is operating under.

"Through our free trade agreement with China, companies in Hong Kong, including Cambodian ones if they are established in our city, enjoy greater market access and easier inroads into the world's biggest and fastest-growing market."

Mr Yau said Hong Kong has open and business-friendly systems which include a common law legal system, an internationally convertible currency, free flow of capital and business and professional services that follow international standards and practices.

He said the Central Government fully recognises Hong Kong's distinctive advantage under the Belt & Road Initiative.

"If the Belt & Road Initiative is something that could help drive better economic opportunities between Cambodia and China, Hong Kong is the gateway, the springboard and the crucial link you can tap into."

Speaking to the media after the luncheon, Mr Yau said Cambodia's economy continues to grow with many developments in infrastructure.

Leading a delegation of Hong Kong investors and professionals, Mr Yau met Minister for Public Works & Transport Sun Chanthol to discuss potential collaboration opportunities under the Belt & Road Initiative.

Some delegation members also visited the Phnom Penh Special Economic Zone to find new locations for expanding or relocating their manufacturing facilities.