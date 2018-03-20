LegCo money can be written off

The Legislative Council can consider writing off the wages and allowances paid to four disqualified legislators if it fails to recoup the money.

Acting Chief Executive Matthew Cheung told the media today the Government has replied to an enquiry from the Legislative Council Commission on how best to deal with the money paid to disqualified legislators.

"We've explained the situation, particularly the responsibilities of the LegCo Secretary (General) himself under the Public Finance Ordinance and also pointed out in case after the best endeavour, if the LegCo Secretariat cannot recoup all or part of the expenses paid, then what are the options available in terms of writing off."

The commission will make the decision on how to deal with the issue, he added.

When asked about the case involving a woman charged with murdering her six-year-old grandson, Mr Cheung said the Government will critically review the social welfare system.

He noted a comprehensive support service has been provided for pre-school children in kindergartens and childcare centres on onsite training services, along with support for parents and teachers.

He urged parents with problems to seek help from the Social Welfare Department.