Views sought on recreational leases

The Government today launched a six-month consultation to solicit views from the public and stakeholders on the recommendations drawn from the Private Recreational Lease policy review.

At a media briefing today, Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah said Hong Kong has 66 Private Recreational Lease sites, of which 27 are owned by private sports clubs.

He said strong views have been raised in recent years over the use of private sites, saying the current policy of granting those sites at nil or nominal premium is too lenient.

He added many people recognise the contribution of private sites to sports development, but consider facilities on private sites should be further opened up for the public and the sports sector.

An inter-departmental working group established by the Home Affairs Bureau proposed requiring private sports clubs to pay a concessionary premium to be set at one-third of the full market value land premium for lease renewal.

Permanent Secretary for Home Affairs Betty Fung said: "I think from the clubs' point of view this is a significant change in policy because in the past hundred years they are paying new premium. So we are giving them six months to reflect their views to us."

Considering that some smaller clubs with a smaller number of members may have difficulty meeting the new premium, Ms Fung said the working group proposed to give them an alternative.

"They could opt for changing their status from a private sports club to a semi-public sports organisation like the South China Athletic (Association).

"In that sense that means they have to open up their membership and then they have to charge (a) more reasonable membership fee, acting as if they are just like a semi-public sports organisation."

The working group also suggested requiring private sports clubs to further open up their facilities to eligible outside bodies at up to 30% of their total sports capacity.

They should also partner with sports bodies to organise sports programmes open to public enrolment, with a minimum of 240 sports programme hours per month.

Views collected will be summarised and presented to the Chief Executive in Council for consideration.

The consultation will run until September 19. Views can be sent by email. Click here for the consultation paper.