Edward Yau arrives in Cambodia

Mr Yau (right) receives a souvenir from Secretary General of the Council for the Development of Cambodia Sok Chenda Sophea after attending a briefing given by the council.

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau speaks at a lunch hosted by the Cambodia Chamber of Commerce.

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau arrived in Phnom Penh today to meet the local business community and officials.

Leading a delegation of Hong Kong businessmen and professionals, Mr Yau met with the Cambodia Chamber of Commerce to discuss business co-operation opportunities and the local business environment.

The delegation later attended a briefing given by the Council for the Development of Cambodia to learn more about private sector investment policy and the latest investment environment in the country.

Mr Yau and the delegates also met Minister of Commerce Pan Sorasak to discuss trade and economic co-operation.

Mr Yau said there is great potential for growth in trade between Hong Kong and Cambodia, noting bilateral trade in goods amounted to US$1.2 billion and increased by an average of 3.1% per year from 2013 to 2017.

He promoted Hong Kong's role as the key link in the Belt & Road Initiative, saying the city is capable of contributing to infrastructure investment as well as financing, and providing the professional and legal services needed to connect the many Belt & Road countries.