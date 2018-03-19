Flower fans flock to Victoria Park
The Hong Kong Flower Show is running at Victoria Park until March 25, attracting scores of flora fans.
The show features exquisite plants, beautiful floral arrangements and gorgeous landscapes, giving visitors an unforgettable experience in appreciating the beauty of flowers.
Eye-catching exhibits are everywhere, offering the public plenty of photo opportunities.
There is also a drawing competition for students to create pictures of the floral scenes and displays.