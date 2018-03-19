Housing income limit adjusted

The income and asset limits for public rental housing applicants will rise by an average of 2.6% and 1.6% from April 1, the Housing Authority announced today.

The income limits for most household sizes have increased. However, the income limit for three-person households has dropped 1.7%. The monthly income limit will be $22,390, while the asset limit will be $440,000.

The authority said the decision to freeze the income limit for three-person households was made with reference to the practice last year, past experience in reviewing income limits and taking into account the overall situation after the review on income limits.

The limits are reviewed annually to keep them in line with prevailing socio-economic circumstances.

