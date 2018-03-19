Patrick Nip visits Nansha

Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip (right) visits Nansha Qingsheng high-speed rail station.

Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip visited Nansha today to tour technology enterprises and meet officials.

He visited Nansha Port and Nansha's Guangdong-Hong Kong In-depth Co-operation Zone.

He later met with CPC Guangzhou Committee Standing Committee Member and Secretary of the CPC Guangzhou Nansha District Committee Cai Chaolin.

Mr Nip toured a local enterprise specialising in unmanned driving systems and took a test ride in an auto-pilot car.

He then visited an information technology company and was briefed on the application of face recognition and other high-end technologies.

Mr Nip discussed co-operation opportunities in innovation and technology between Hong Kong and Nansha with the enterprises' representatives.

He also visited the Nansha Qingsheng high-speed rail station, one of the stops of the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link.