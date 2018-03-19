Coin collection scheme extended

The Coin Collection Programme will be extended for two years to September 2020, the Monetary Authority announced today.

Two coin carts will continue to collect coins from the public across Hong Kong's 18 districts on a rotational basis, free of charge.

There is also a Community Chest donation box in each vehicle.

The coins collected are recirculated to meet demand.

Since their 2014 launch, the coin carts have served 404,000 people, collecting 338 million coins worth $450 million.

