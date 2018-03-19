Human resources commission formed

The Government has appointed 20 non-official members and 13 ex-officio members to the new Human Resources Planning Commission for two years from April 1.

The establishment of the high-level commission was announced in the 2017 Policy Address.

It will formulate co-ordinated human resources strategies for further developing Hong Kong into a high value-added and more diversified economy.

The new commission, under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung, will consolidate the resources and efforts of the Government and various sectors to examine, review, and co-ordinate policies and measures on human resources.

The functions of the Steering Committee on Population Policy and the Manpower Development Committee will be subsumed under the commission.

Mr Cheung said the Government attaches great importance to enhancing and optimising human capital to cater for Hong Kong's evolving development needs and maintain the city's overall economic competitiveness.

Noting the commission comprises a diverse mix of experts and stakeholders from different fields and sectors, Mr Cheung said diverse expertise, experience and professional views can be sought in the deliberation of human resources planning issues.