CE calls for schools' autonomy

Chief Executive Carrie Lam urged the public to respect schools’ autonomy over their decision about participation in this year’s Primary 3 Territory-wide System Assessment (TSA).

When speaking with the media today, Mrs Lam said schools can apply for the TSA through the Examinations & Assessment Authority.

She added the Education Bureau will not be involved in their decisions.

Mrs Lam also said she believes schools will have considered parents’ worries about over-drilling before making a decision on the TSA.

The Education Bureau yesterday said it will arrange the TSA with a “no student names, no school names, no collection of reports and selection of participants by sampling” approach.