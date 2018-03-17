Anthem bill views will be heard: CE

Chief Executive Carrie Lam said the purpose of a local legislation to implement the National Anthem Law is to help the public recognise and respect the song.

Speaking to reporters today, Mrs Lam said the anthem is a symbol of the country and the local legislation would take aim at those intentionally insulting or slandering it.

She added worries and scepticism over the issue may be overblown.

When asked if there will be a public consultation, Mrs Lam said the bill will be introduced to the Legislative Council in July and the public will have ample time to express views on the matter.